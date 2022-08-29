Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Act Party leader David Seymour, who was trying to blame Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the All Blacks' losing streak.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader comments on distancing himself from Apostle Brian, farm environment plans, Auckland becoming the Johannesburg of the South Pacific, and blaming Jacinda for the All Blacks' woes.

Emma Crutchley:

This Maniototo farmer is also Federated Farmers' Otago Arable Chair. She's a passionate supporter of a collaborative approach for the whole community/catchment to solve some of the big challenges around climate, biodiversity and freshwater quality.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on flood recovery weather and the prospect of a La Nina summer.

Sam Owens and Vanessa Winning:

Today's panel ponders time off the farm, water storage and last night's Country Calendar programme about an East Coast Māori farming incorporation cutting down native bush to plant pines for carbon farming.

