Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Phil Duncan from weatherwatch.co.nz, how a metre of rain can fall in the space of four days.

Julian Raine:

This Nelson dairy and horticulture farmer was also the former Chair of Horticulture NZ. He updates the terrible flooding in his region and comments on the loss of farmland to houses. He also talks about how we treat RSE workers (following the Sunday Programme).

Christopher Luxon:

National's leader comments on Hayden Munro's opinion piece about him, why the economy is in trouble rather than recovery mode, and why he supports He Waka Eke Noa.

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday's resident weather expert how a metre of rain can fall in the space of four days. And when will rain-sodden New Zealanders get a break in the weather?

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at a rural market that is being underpinned by good demand from investors and forestry/carbon farming.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

