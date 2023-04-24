File photo / Sarah Ivey

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Tokomairiro Ploughing Association president Nigel Woodhead, to find out the results from the New Zealand National Ploughing Championships.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weatherman tells us what’s in store for our Anzac Day dawn services, as well as a forecast for the rest of the week.

Dr Tim Mackle:

DairyNZ’s chief executive sums up the end of a “weird” dairy season, a rise in on-farm costs and his final ten weeks on the job. He also previews DairyNZ’s upcoming Farmers’ Forum series.

Simon Jolly:

Our “fly fishing correspondent” talks about encouraging more farmers to “get frustrated with trout” and launches The Country’s fishing giveaway with Chris Jolly Outdoors.

Nigel Woodhead:

Michelle Simpson:

The project manager of Ovis Management encourages duck hunters to get their dogs treated for sheep measles ahead of Saturday’s season opener.

Listen below:







