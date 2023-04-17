File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, the team officially launches an exciting competition where you could win a trip for two to E Tipu IFAMA 2023 in Christchurch.

On with the show:

Te Radar:

The voice of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest reviews Saturday’s Aorangi Regional final, won by Peter O’Connor (brother of Nick who won the Tasman Region and nephew of Ag Minister Damien O’Connor). We also talked about the prospect of Emma Poole following in the footsteps of her brother Tim Dangen. And whether former winners, twin brothers Grant and Warwick Catto, ever competed head-to-head for the title?

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party Leader if the Government is going to “die in the ditch over co-governance” when it comes to “affordable water reform”. Plus, we talk about inflationary food prices and the gloves coming off in Northland.

Karen Williams:

We catch up with the former vice president of Federated Farmers, who is also a Wairarapa arable farmer, and judge from the weekend’s NZ Hereford Youth Development Forum, for a yarn about an extremely challenging harvesting season and an inspirational young woman in agriculture.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert give us a rapid-fire forecast for the week.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s farmer panel ponders paddocks, politics and pop groups.

Listen below:



