Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Kurow shepherd and up-and-coming New Zealand women's rugby star Cheyenne Cunningham.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra reflects on "nearly meeting the Queen" at her Windsor farm and he comments on a good week at the office for the co-operative with an upward revision for the forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share.

Cheyenne Cunningham:

We catch up with a Kurow shepherd and an up-and-coming star in New Zealand women's rugby ahead of the Farah Palmer Cup final in heartland New Zealand tomorrow.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster - on the prospects of a warm and dry second half of spring.

Stu Duncan:

In the absence of Stu Loe and Andrew Hore (who's met the Queen), today's panel features farming royalty (of sorts).

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent reflects back upon his one meeting with the Queen.

Listen below: