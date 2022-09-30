Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a special guest in the studio - Todd Muller.
On with the show:
Todd Muller:
It's Mental Health Awareness Week and our special in-studio guest knows a thing or two about the struggles of mental health.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent, and life-long Parramatta Eels fan, is counting the sleeps until Sunday's NRL Final. Plus, we talk bulls and rams doing the business and meat-eating males being denied their conjugal rights!
Grant Edwards:
The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the state of the market.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador.
Listen below: