Photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to vice president of Southland Federated Farmers Bernadette Hunt, about why she's unhappy with the Government's winter grazing regulations.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy looks at the prospects for spring and explains why he describes the Indian Ocean Dipole as a "hipster".

Bernadette Hunt:

The vice president of Southland Federated Farmers has had enough of the Government's winter grazing regulations and she's urging other farmers to make a stand against this unworkable policy.

Rowland Smith:

In the absence of the Norwood panel, it's off to Hawke's Bay to yarn to another Norwood ambassador and farmer, who also just happens to be arguably the world's best shearer.

Chris Russell:

Australian correspondent has it in for a French pedant and talks about the new owner of 1 per cent of Australia.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the return of carless days, the removal of Covid mandates, the creation of another public holiday and whether Helen Clark and John Key should be going to the Queen's funeral.

Listen below: