Photo / Pexels

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a yarn with Craig “Wiggy” Wiggins, who is still the 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year in 2022, thanks to Covid disruption.

On with the show:

Sam McIvor:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ on the threat carbon farming poses to the industry.

Craig Wiggins:

This rural mental health advocate is also the 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year. Today he talks about his link with Farmstrong and possible land use change in his home province of Mid Canterbury.

Tim Myers:

In the absence of brand ambassador Smiley Barrett, the Norwood panel features just the chief executive.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the market.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Jacinda Ardern on the ice and the return of compulsory unionism.

