Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a yarn to one of the National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing, Paul Everest, who shared the title with his father Phillip at the Ballance Farm Environment Awards last night.

Paul Everest:

Ashburton father and son, Phillip and Paul Everest are the new National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing and the recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy. The announcement was made last night at the National Sustainability Showcase at Te Pae in Christchurch.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel ponders the issues of the day, including Covid and labour disruptions at the meat processing plants and the inaugural Emerson’s Country Open and worldwide premiere of the 2022 Mackaiser at Wedderburn on Dec 9.

Bruce Cameron:

The chairman of Zespri says higher-than-estimated kiwifruit quality issue costs and ongoing challenges have squeezed some of the juice out of global marketer Zespri’s earnings and profit forecasts for this season.

Palle Petersen:

It’s a good news/bad news (mainly bad news for strong wool) scenario as we take our monthly look at the state of the wool market with the team from PGG Wrightson.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent questions the Prime Minister’s judgement.

