Maimai. Photo / Paul Taylor

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Forestry Minister Stuart Nash, to discuss who he thinks is the greatest New Zealand Prime Minister of our time.

On with the show:

James Reid:

It's NZ Music Month so we catch up for a quick yarn with the frontman for The Feelers.

Stuart Nash:

The Forestry Minister talks about the launch today of a technical innovation that will revolutionise the industry. Plus, we ponder who's the greatest PM of our time?

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK Farming correspondent wants to change the image of British agriculture.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel talks farming and footy.

Jason Walls:

Our stand-in political correspondent ponders Winston v Trevor and the Aussie election.

Listen below: