File photo / NZME

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the chief executive of the Meat Industry Association, Sirma Karapeeva, to take a closer look at what the NZ-UK FTA means for Kiwi farmers.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather forecaster agrees - bugger the atmospheric rivers - but the El Nino cavalry is on the way!

Sirma Karapeeva:

The chief executive of the Meat Industry Association comments on the “fast-forwarded” FTA with the UK but we ask what’s in it for red meat farmers with tariffs on meat still being phased out over 15 years (as opposed to dairy over five years)?

Don Carson:

The PR Guy for the NZ Forest Owners Association has his hands full defending carbon farming and forestry slash.

Joe Wheeler:

It’s Farmside Footy with a former Highlander who’s having great difficulty this week backing his old team.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the PM’s performance in the UK, the FTA, Meka Whaitiri’s road to Damascus, and who will be Kingmaker - Winston or the Māori Party?

Listen below:







