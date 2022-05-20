Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates World Bee Day...and finally gets to sink his teeth into the Budget announcement.

Megan Woods:

The Minister of Housing deputises for the PM and defends yesterday's Budget, denying it's a neither a "backward, band-aid, nor brain-drain" Budget.

Karin Kos:

It's World Bee Day and the chief executive of Apiculture NZ reminds us that every third spoonful of food depends on pollination and bees are our major pollinators. But are they an endangered species, their very existence being threatened by chemical sprays such as glyphosate?

Peter Reidie:

In a past life, he was the chief executive of farm servicing co-op Farmlands; bBut these days he's running NZ's biggest seafood and fishing company Sanford and he has some interesting comments to make on the state of an industry that's now in a Covid-recovery state.

Kevin "Smiley" Barrett:

The Norwood Brand Ambassador talks farming and footy.

