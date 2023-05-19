Tomorrow is World Bee Day. File photo / David Haxton

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Keren Cook, chief executive of family-run business NatureBee, for a chat about World Bee Day, which is happening tomorrow.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

It’s our weekly request for NIWA’s weather guy to turn off the tap! And it’s falling on deaf ears.

Keren Cook:

It’s World Bee Day tomorrow and today we pay tribute to these wonderful little critters who are responsible for pollinating one out of every three mouthfuls of food. We pay tribute to them with the chief executive of NatureBee.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel have a very brief about what was in the Budget for farmers! Plus, we talk rugby and bull.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent casts his eye over a “typical Labour election year Budget”.

Joe Wheeler:

This week on Farmside Footy Joey makes a heartfelt plea for men, and in particular the rugby fraternity, to look after their mental health following the tragic death of Billy Guyton.

Listen below:



