13 May, 2022 01:30 AM 2 minutes to read

Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a surprise special guest on the line, legendary New Zealand broadcaster Peter Montgomery.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy comments on a big dry that refuses to go away.

Graeme Williams:

This morning the passionate East Coast farmer presented a 9000-strong signed petition to his local MP Kiri Allan to help stop pastoral land going to forestry and carbon farming on the East Coast.

Listen to Graeme Williams' latest poem in the interview below:

Nicola Grigg:

The National MP for Selwyn reflects on 86 years of National Party and gets stuck into the Government on the impending ban of the live cattle exports (April 2023) and comments on why the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill does no favours to high country leaseholders.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel features a newly-minted lifestyle/hobby farmer and real dinkum Canterbury sheep and beef farmer.

PJ Montgomery:

On this day in 1995 "The America's Cup is now New Zealand's Cup" after Black Magic (NZL 32) swept Dennis Connor and Stars and Stripes 5-0 in San Diego.

Listen below: