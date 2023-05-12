File photo / Christine McKay

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with All Blacks legend Richie McCaw, who is taking part in the 12th Annual Westpac Chopper Bike Ride, travelling 245kms from Queenstown to Invercargill.

On with the show:

Richie McCaw:

We catch up with the Former All Blacks captain, and Westpac ambassador, who has hit the road from Queenstown to Invercargill, along with Mils Muliaina and Jimmy Cowan, for the annual 250km Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy says (hopefully) goodbye to atmospheric rivers for 2023.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the Budget surplus and why Beijing has reversed its position on Aussie imports.

Tim Myers:

Norwood’s chief executive says the company is in good heart despite losing the New Holland franchise. And he says 2023 will be a challenging year for farmers and farm machinery dealers alike.

Joe Wheeler:

It’s Farmside Footy on The Country.

