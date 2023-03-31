File photo / Paul Taylor

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with celebrity chef and farmer Nadia Lim to find out about good nutrition for Rural Wellness Week.

On with the show:

Nadia Lim:

It’s been Rural Wellness Week on the Country and who better to wrap it up than celebrity chef and farmer Nadia Lim talking about good nutrition on the farm and whether there will be a Season 2 of Nadia’s Farm.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about biological shearing, mad cow disease and a Victorian gold rush.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather guy on the three-month outlook.

Grant Edwards:

We take our monthly look at the state of the market with the general manager of PGG Wrightson wool.

Joe Wheeler:

It’s Farmside Footy, with a player agent and Sky rugby commentator, as we preview this week’s Super Rugby.

