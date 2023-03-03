Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country Full Show: Friday, March 3, 2023

The Country
Quick Read
Photo / File

Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with executive producer Rowena Duncum who is soaking up all the action at the Golden Shears in Masterton.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weatherman with an autumn forecast and a change in the wind.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Dennis Neilson:

We give the forestry industry a right of reply as criticisms mount over the slash problem, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Todd Muller:

We find National’s agriculture spokesperson at the Northland Field Days at Dargaville.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Joe Wheeler:

We head to Melbourne for Farmside Footy, where Super Rugby is taking on the traditional strongholds of AFL and the NRL.

Read More

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the plight of Rob Campbell, Brian Roche and Stuart Nash.

Listen below:


Latest from The Country