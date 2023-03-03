Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with executive producer Rowena Duncum who is soaking up all the action at the Golden Shears in Masterton.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weatherman with an autumn forecast and a change in the wind.

Dennis Neilson:

We give the forestry industry a right of reply as criticisms mount over the slash problem, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Todd Muller:

We find National’s agriculture spokesperson at the Northland Field Days at Dargaville.

Joe Wheeler:

We head to Melbourne for Farmside Footy, where Super Rugby is taking on the traditional strongholds of AFL and the NRL.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the plight of Rob Campbell, Brian Roche and Stuart Nash.

