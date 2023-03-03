Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with executive producer Rowena Duncum who is soaking up all the action at the Golden Shears in Masterton.
On with the show:
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA’s weatherman with an autumn forecast and a change in the wind.
Dennis Neilson:
We give the forestry industry a right of reply as criticisms mount over the slash problem, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Todd Muller:
We find National’s agriculture spokesperson at the Northland Field Days at Dargaville.
Joe Wheeler:
We head to Melbourne for Farmside Footy, where Super Rugby is taking on the traditional strongholds of AFL and the NRL.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders the plight of Rob Campbell, Brian Roche and Stuart Nash.
Listen below: