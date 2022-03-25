Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to political correspondent Barry Soper, to find whether he thought Christopher Luxon would make a good Prime Minister.
On with the show:
Greg Shelton:
We continue our coverage of the East Coast flooding with a Tolaga Bay farmer who's heading up the Civil Defence for his district.
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA weather forecaster on why it can't stop raining in the North Island and why it can't rain in Southland.
Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:
Today's panel from Hawke's Bay and Canterbury talk farming and footy.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders life as a househusband and whether Christopher Luxon would make a good Prime Minister.
Grant Edwards:
The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the market.
Chris Russell:
Australian correspondent on the perils of Lumpy Skin Disease and the quaint story of an 88-year-old dog trialist. Plus, we pay tribute to Ash Barty.
