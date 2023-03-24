File photo / Lucy Davidson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Southland farmer Geoffrey Young who is the new southern South Island director for Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

On with the show:

Geoffrey Young:

This Southland sheep and beef farmer has been elected to the Beef + Lamb New Zealand board as southern South Island director.

Kate Scott:

The company director of Landpro recently won the 2023 Rabobank Emerging Leader Award. Landpro is a company which provides aerial surveying, resource management, and environmental and technical services for farmers and growers across New Zealand.

Joe Wheeler:

Farmside Footy with Joey Wheeler as we preview this week’s Super Rugby - “show me the money!”

Tim Sanson:

This Canterbury farmer was brought to tears, watching a regional council contractor use a digger to bury thousands of eels that had been stranded on his land. The fish had become stranded on his property, near Lake Ellesmere, after high winds and tides broke the bank. This comes after a two-year dispute with Environment Canterbury, over the maintenance of the stop bank. He says no living creature deserves to die struggling when it could have been prevented.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather forecaster warns of a cold blast coming our way next week.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Todd McClay and consultants.

