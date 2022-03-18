File photo / Paul Taylor

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay finally caught up with Bruce Cotterill and Paul Muir, who are only 50km away from completing their Bike for Blokes tour raising money for men's health.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

We ask our NIWA weather guy for a rain dance!

Richard Burdon:

Along with his wife Sarah, Richard farms Glen Dene Station on the shores of both Lake Wanaka and Hawea, where they run a substantial agri-tourism/hunting business.

Tom Young:

Affco's National Livestock Manager on the challenges of processing stock with Covid and dry conditions really starting to bite.

Barbara Kuriger:

National's agriculture spokeswoman on Simon Bridges, food inflation and Three Waters.

Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood gives us his take on the state of the nation and the state of the world.

Bruce Cotterill and Paul Muir:

We catch up with the blokes on bikes. The final week has featured a rest day and some golf in Wanaka. Then Bruce and Paul Muir tackled the Crown Range on route to Queenstown, then on to Lumsden and are finishing in Bluff today. Bike for Blokes.

