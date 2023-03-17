Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country Full Show: Friday, March 17, 2023

The Country
Quick Read
Photo / Nicola Topping

Photo / Nicola Topping

Today on The Country, it’s St Patrick’s Day so Jamie Mackay catches up with Irish Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalouge.

On with the show:

Charlie McConalouge:

It’s apt, on St Patrick’s Day, that we kick off the show with the Irish Agriculture Minister, who’s in New Zealand to look at ways our respective countries can jointly combat GHG emissions from pastoral livestock farming systems. Plus, we talk Dutch politics and Irish rugby.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Ray Smith:

The Director-General of MPI updates the response to the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery on the ground. Plus, he has some good news about the eradication of M. bovis in Mid Canterbury.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel comes to us from the Maniototo and North Canterbury.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Joe Wheeler:

It’s Farmside Footy on The Country with New Zealand’s poor man’s version of Tom Cruise.

Read More

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Chris v Chris and the departures of Stuart Nash and Todd Muller.

Listen below:


Latest from The Country