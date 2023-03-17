Photo / Nicola Topping

Today on The Country, it’s St Patrick’s Day so Jamie Mackay catches up with Irish Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalouge.

On with the show:

Charlie McConalouge:

It’s apt, on St Patrick’s Day, that we kick off the show with the Irish Agriculture Minister, who’s in New Zealand to look at ways our respective countries can jointly combat GHG emissions from pastoral livestock farming systems. Plus, we talk Dutch politics and Irish rugby.

Ray Smith:

The Director-General of MPI updates the response to the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery on the ground. Plus, he has some good news about the eradication of M. bovis in Mid Canterbury.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel comes to us from the Maniototo and North Canterbury.

Joe Wheeler:

It’s Farmside Footy on The Country with New Zealand’s poor man’s version of Tom Cruise.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Chris v Chris and the departures of Stuart Nash and Todd Muller.

