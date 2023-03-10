The Country's Jamie Mackay is broadcasting live from the New Zealand Rural Games in Palmerston North today. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay broadcasts from Palmerston North before he takes in the sights and sounds of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster with some good news for both ends of the country.

James Shaw:

The Green Party leader on climate change adaptation v mitigation, forestry slash and polls.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association has his hands full and says the latest campaign against forestry, led by Beef+Lamb New Zealand and 50 Shades of Green, is climate change responsibility denial and is dangerous in the long term for New Zealand’s sheep and beef farmers.

Craig “Ferg” Ferguson:

We get an update from the “Clash of the Colleges” in the Palmy North Square with tonight’s MC for the Norwood Rural Sports Awards.

Joe Wheeler:

It’s Farmside Footy on The Country with a broken-down former Highlander.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the departure of Tamati Coffey and the likeability of Christopher Luxon.

Listen below:



