Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay broadcasts from Palmerston North before he takes in the sights and sounds of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games.
On with the show:
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA weather forecaster with some good news for both ends of the country.
James Shaw:
The Green Party leader on climate change adaptation v mitigation, forestry slash and polls.
Don Carson:
The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association has his hands full and says the latest campaign against forestry, led by Beef+Lamb New Zealand and 50 Shades of Green, is climate change responsibility denial and is dangerous in the long term for New Zealand’s sheep and beef farmers.
Craig “Ferg” Ferguson:
We get an update from the “Clash of the Colleges” in the Palmy North Square with tonight’s MC for the Norwood Rural Sports Awards.
Joe Wheeler:
It’s Farmside Footy on The Country with a broken-down former Highlander.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders the departure of Tamati Coffey and the likeability of Christopher Luxon.
Listen below: