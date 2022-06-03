Today on the show, we celebrate the release of kiwi country singer Jenny Mitchell's new single 'Snakes in the Grass.'

On with the show:

Paul Dwyer:

It's Sir Colin Meads' birthday and we go back to the 1970s to discuss the origins of the 'No. 5 Club'.

Matt Goodwin:

This month's Farmstrong farmer at the coal face is a South Canterbury dairy farmer who has some handy tips on how to get through the calving season, both mentally and physically.



Don Carson:

The PR Guy for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association says worldwide demand for wood (as opposed to timber) is set to increase four-fold by 2050, plus we look at how carbon farming and pastoral farming could live together in harmony in the future.



Chris Brandolino:

We look at why the end of Autumn was so mild and what Winter has in store for the long weekend, with NIWA's Head Weather Forecaster - who's also recovering from Covid-19.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel morphs into the Silver Lake panel, as we ponder a good deal for NZ Rugby.



Jason Walls:

We track down our political correspondent in San Francisco as he takes a slow plane home after his sojourn to the States with the PM.

Listen below: