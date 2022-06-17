Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Kevin "Smiley" Barrett to find out what it's like to have two sons playing against each other in Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific final.

On with the show:

Simon Andrew:

MPI's Mycoplasma bovis eradication programme director updates the outbreak in Mid Canterbury as another infected property is detected through Bulk Tank Milk surveillance.

Corina Jordan:

We finally track down the newly-appointed chief executive of Fish and Game New Zealand who jokingly reckons she is now a "poacher turned gamekeeper" after her recent spell at Beef + Lamb NZ.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster on the calm after the storm and movie-goer etiquette.

Smiley Barrett:

The Norwood Brand Ambassador talks farming and footy and plays Switzerland when it comes to the Super Rugby final.

Mike McIntyre:

The head of derivatives at Jarden steps up to the plate at the 11th hour to talk dairy markets, money markets and a big game of footy coming up in JAFA land.

