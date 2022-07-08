It's test match fever time in Dunedin and Jamie Mackay had some All Blacks fans visit the studio for a yarn.

Te Radar:

The voice of the FMG Young Farmers Grand Final in Whangarei, is reluctant to pick a winner but there'll be one tomorrow night, and we will speak to him on Monday's show.

Geoff Ross:

We catch up with one of the owners of Lake Hawea Station, Australasia's first certified carbon zero farm, to discuss the controversial Country Calendar programme and why he can be a champion for farmers fighting to get a fair deal over carbon sequestered on-farm by shelter belts, native bush and woody vegetation.

Damian McKenzie:

It's Test Match week here in Dunedin so we thought we'd track down a former All Black who's pulling on the boots tonight in Invercargill.

Bryce Lawrence/Graeme Smith/Peter Blackwell:

The studio is invaded by some All Blacks fans from Tauranga.



Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood is just back from Europe and he has a sobering message.

