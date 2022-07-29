Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Dick Tayler for a yarn about this year's games in Birmingham.

On with the show:

Shane McManaway and Dick Tayler:

We pay tribute to the late John Hore Grenell with one of his old friends, and celebrate the opening of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with a man who set alight the 1974 Christchurch Commonwealth Games.

Wayne Langford:

The newly-elected Federated Farmers vice president and biosecurity spokesman (and YOLO farmer) comments on the response to the threat of Foot and Mouth Disease and a bugger of a July for Kiwi cockies.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today's panel features the "Two Stu's" as we ponder farming, footy and the weather.

Palle Petersen:

It's our monthly look at the market with the team from PGG Wrightson Wool. And today we ask if there are worthwhile premiums for organic wool.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Winston, Luxon, Mahuta and the loss of democracy. And is Three Waters rapidly going down the stormwater drain as Three becomes Two?

Listen below: