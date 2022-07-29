Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Dick Tayler for a yarn about this year's games in Birmingham.
Shane McManaway and Dick Tayler:
We pay tribute to the late John Hore Grenell with one of his old friends, and celebrate the opening of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with a man who set alight the 1974 Christchurch Commonwealth Games.
Wayne Langford:
The newly-elected Federated Farmers vice president and biosecurity spokesman (and YOLO farmer) comments on the response to the threat of Foot and Mouth Disease and a bugger of a July for Kiwi cockies.
Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:
Today's panel features the "Two Stu's" as we ponder farming, footy and the weather.
Palle Petersen:
It's our monthly look at the market with the team from PGG Wrightson Wool. And today we ask if there are worthwhile premiums for organic wool.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders Winston, Luxon, Mahuta and the loss of democracy. And is Three Waters rapidly going down the stormwater drain as Three becomes Two?
