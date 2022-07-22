Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Cheviot GP Anthea Prentice, who says medical graduates need to head to the countryside.

On with the show:

Seth Carrier:

We get a weather update with our guy from NIWA.

Anthea Prentice:

This North Canterbury rural GP is also Tessa's mum. Earlier this week she called out Andrew Little and the health system.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.

Aaron Dahmen:

Our political correspondent ponders political advertising, Jacinda's mask-gate, the Three Waters debacle and Ian Foster proving a handy distraction for the Prime Minister.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel talks footy on the eve of a big afternoon for All Blacks rugby.

