Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Cheviot GP Anthea Prentice, who says medical graduates need to head to the countryside.
On with the show:
Seth Carrier:
We get a weather update with our guy from NIWA.
Anthea Prentice:
This North Canterbury rural GP is also Tessa's mum. Earlier this week she called out Andrew Little and the health system.
Peter Newbold:
The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.
Aaron Dahmen:
Our political correspondent ponders political advertising, Jacinda's mask-gate, the Three Waters debacle and Ian Foster proving a handy distraction for the Prime Minister.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's Norwood panel talks footy on the eve of a big afternoon for All Blacks rugby.
