Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Lake Hawea Station's Geoff Ross, who said there needs to be a bit of "Accounting 101" when it comes to balancing the carbon books.

On with the show:

Seth Carrier:

Our man from NIWA lets us know what's in store weather-wise for Wellington and the All Blacks v Ireland series decider tomorrow night.

Geoff Ross:

The high-profile co-owner of Australasia's first certified carbon zero farm, Lake Hawea Station, says a bit of "Accounting 101" is required for climate change as we need to balance the carbon books.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today's panel features the "Two Stus" as we discuss farming, footy and on-farm carbon sequestration.

Don Carson:

We catch up with the PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association to find out a bit more about forest and on-farm sequestration, along with how the export market is looking.

Listen below: