Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay takes a closer look at the state of the strong wool market, with PGG Wrightson wool manager Grant Edwards, and a couple of sheep and beef farmers, Stu Loe and Stu Duncan.

On with the show:

Ben Noll:

NIWA’s weather forecaster on the ongoing dry in the south and continual wet in the north.

Grant Edwards:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson wool remains optimistic despite strong wool being at an all-time low.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel discusses wool and why it’s worth persevering with a product that is now a by-product.

John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort (and Waitomo sheep and beef farmer) announces the winner of the Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower valued at $5,999.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent wraps a fascinating week in politics.

Listen below:



