Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay returns from his Milford Track walk to a very different political landscape, which he discusses with Act Party leader, David Seymour.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader comments on Jacinda Ardern’s shock departure and her replacement Chris Hipkins’ election chances, why he’s not at Rātana today and why he reckons the economy will spell the death knell for the Government.

Nathan Penny:

“Dairy prices are tipped to rise in coming months” - so says Westpac’s rural economist. But what about red meat prices as sheep farmers battle low lamb prices and abysmal strong wool returns?

Jen Scoular:

The chief executive of NZ Avocado, and the president of the World Avocado Congress, looks forward to hosting 1000-plus members of the global avocado community in Auckland on April 2-5.

Angus Robson:

The environmental advocate, and campaigner, reckons we need to look seriously at increasing pest control in our native forests because they are a great source of carbon capture.

