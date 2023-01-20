Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum talked to political correspondent Barry Soper about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s resignation announcement yesterday.

On with the show:

Barry Soper:

The Country’s political correspondent says he’s not surprised by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s resignation announcement yesterday, saying that things were “stacking up against her” politically. He also discusses the potential candidates for the position.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weatherman takes a look at what’s in store for the weekend and what El Niño could mean for New Zealand this year.

Simon Andrew:

MPI’s M. bovis programme director delivers the good news that the number of confirmed properties continues to decrease. He also updates how efforts to eradicate the cattle disease are progressing.

Jared Manihera:

Rowena speaks to the organiser of the 24-hour charity event “Shear 4 a cause” taking place in West Otago at Waitangi weekend. The gruelling event sees five men shearing for 24 hours over a 32-hour period. This year also includes an epic clash between Jamie Mackay and Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, who will shear ... one sheep each.

Kieran Read:

The Team Rugby captain talks about how preparations are going for the T20 Black Clash, kicking off at Hagley Oval in Christchurch tonight.

Listen below: