File photo / Ellie Franco

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Norwood chief executive Tim Myers, to talk about the future of New Zealand’s biggest farm machinery supplier.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather guy runs the numbers on a 1-in-200-year rain event for the upper North Island and whether the lingering dry in the South Island will turn into a drought.

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ says it’s tough times for growers - both climatically and financially.

Alex Williams:

We head to the coal face to talk to a flood-affected sheep and beef farmer in the Puhoi region, just north of Auckland.

Tim Myers:

We ask the chief executive of Norwood “where to from here?” for the country’s biggest farm machinery supplier after it lost both the New Holland and Case IH dealerships. And has Norwood been kicked to touch by the Aussies?

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the latest political poll, a good start for “Chippy”, and whether he will be there for the fun and games at Waitangi this weekend.

