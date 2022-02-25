Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with East Coast farmer Graeme Williams for his take on the Government's change to forestry rules.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Niwa weather guy on dry New Zealand summers, cold Ukraine winters and Joe Biden.

Graeme Williams:

Anti-carbon farming advocate from the East Coast.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel on the weather, carbon farming, the anti-mandate protests and Donald Trump.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool looking at really positive initiatives for the industry.

Bruce Cotterill:

The high-profile business leader is one of two blokes cycling the length of New Zealand to raise awareness and funds for charities that support men's health. Find out more at bikeforblokes.co.nz

