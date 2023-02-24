Slash and forestry waste from Cyclone Gabrielle on a Gisborne beach. Photo / Supplied / Tairawhiti Civil Defence

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the minister of forestry and police, Stuart Nash, to find out how he’s going to proceed with both his portfolios after Cyclone Gabrielle.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s principal scientist on orange rain warnings for Gabrielle-shattered regions as more bad weather is on the way.

Stuart Nash:

The minister of forestry and police on yesterday’s ministerial inquiry into forestry slash and his downplaying of lawlessness and looting reports in Hawke’s Bay earlier in the week.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive comments on this morning’s predictable forecast farmgate milk price downgrade (down from $9 to a mid-point of $8-50) and how the co-op is supporting its farmer shareholders through the aftermath and destruction of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel features a couple of sheep and beef farmers from North Canterbury and the Maniototo. We discuss farming, forestry and footy.

Joe Wheeler:

At great personal expense, we kick off Farmside Footy - our weekly Friday preview of Super Rugby - with a man who’s a household name in his own household.

