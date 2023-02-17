A lone sheep and ducks at Pine Hollow Riding School at Te Karaka on the East Coast. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

A lone sheep and ducks at Pine Hollow Riding School at Te Karaka on the East Coast. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum looked at the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle on New Zealand’s horticulture industry.

On with the show:

Sandra Faulkner:

The Federated Farmers board member is leading the emergency response in the Gisborne/East Coast region.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster on the staggering stats of Gabrielle and whether we can expect a break in the weather as the back-breaking clean-up gets underway.

Richard Burke:

The chief executive of Gisborne-based Leaderbrand - one of the country’s largest vegetable providers - on the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ comments on the catastrophic situation many growers are facing.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading primary sector academics and rural educators takes a look at career choices and whether you should “follow your passion” or “follow your blisters” when it comes to choosing an educational pathway. Plus, we look at the importance of food and farming in times of crisis and natural disaster.

