The Country

The Country Full Show: Friday, February 10, 2023

The Country
Quick Read
File photo / Leanne Warr

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Chris Brandolino of NIWA, to find out more about Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle which is hurtling toward New Zealand.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather forecaster warns us about Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, which has the potential to be the most serious and damaging storm this century.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association comments on what to do with problematic forestry slash, as another severe storm bears down on us.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel features a couple of sheep and beef farmers from the Maniototo and North Canterbury respectively.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the great reset, the great Houdini and whether Chris Luxon is cutting the mustard.

Kieran McAnulty:

The Minister for Emergency Management gives us the latest update on Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle.

Listen below:


