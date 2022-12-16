File photo

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Meat the Need chair Julia Jones for a recap on yesterday’s The Big Feed rural telethon.

The event amassed 1.2 million meals to help feed hungry Kiwi families this Christmas.

Meanwhile, Don Carson reveals his ag person of the year, and Rowena gets excited about cricket “coming home”.

On with the show:

Julia Jones:

The chair of food charity Meat the Need reflects on an outstanding rural telethon (The Big Feed) that raised money/product for 1.2 million meals yesterday.

Don Carson:

It’s one of the longest-held traditions on our radio show, dating way back to the 1990s, when one of our longest-serving correspondents names his annual Ag Person of the Year.

Rowland Smith:

Arguably the world’s best shearer (when he’s not sitting in his flash new New Holland tractor) talks about his frustrations with the weather and he previews two world record attempts next week at the 8-hour strong-wool lamb record.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask NIWA’s weather guy when it’s going to stop raining and for his long-range Xmas Day forecast.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool casts his eye back over another very challenging year for the industry.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders his Politician of the Year.

Listen below:



