Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with author Peter Hill, for a yarn about his book "Straight Arrows and Fast Bullets: A Hunter's Tales".
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA's weather forecaster lets us in on what's in store for the weekend.
Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:
Today the "two Stus" talk a bit of footy, along with what's happening on-farm and the importance of rabbit control.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks about how a "green drought" is affecting beef cattle, artesian bore capping in the outback and John Farnham's cancer battle.
Peter Hill:
Rowena has a yarn to the author of "Straight Arrows and Fast Bullets: A Hunter's Tales," whose varied career has included being a professional hunter, commercial fisherman, fencing contractor and possum trapper.
Rob Cochrane:
PGG Wrightson's South Island wool procurement manager gives us an update on what's happened in the market this month.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent questions whether Trevor Mallard is the best choice for a diplomatic posting to Ireland.
