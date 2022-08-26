Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with author Peter Hill, for a yarn about his book "Straight Arrows and Fast Bullets: A Hunter's Tales".

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster lets us in on what's in store for the weekend.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today the "two Stus" talk a bit of footy, along with what's happening on-farm and the importance of rabbit control.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about how a "green drought" is affecting beef cattle, artesian bore capping in the outback and John Farnham's cancer battle.

Peter Hill:

Rowena has a yarn to the author of "Straight Arrows and Fast Bullets: A Hunter's Tales," whose varied career has included being a professional hunter, commercial fisherman, fencing contractor and possum trapper.

Rob Cochrane:

PGG Wrightson's South Island wool procurement manager gives us an update on what's happened in the market this month.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent questions whether Trevor Mallard is the best choice for a diplomatic posting to Ireland.

