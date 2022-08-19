File photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Rai Valley dairy farmer Steven Leov, about how he's going to milk his cows with his farm underwater after flooding.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA forecaster takes time out of his busy schedule to tell us about the wild weather.

Steven Leov:

We catch up with a Rai Valley dairy farmer who is busy figuring out how to milk his cows after floodwaters inundated his paddocks and dairy shed.

Katie Milne:

The former president of Federated Farmers is also a West Coast farmer and has been through a few floods in her time. She offers her insight on how to deal with the big clean-up.

Tim Myers:

We've got one-half of the Norwood panel today as the chief executive talks a bit of farming, footy and Ian Foster. He also talks about the official opening of a new Mosgiel store next Wednesday.

Barry Soper:

Today our political editor ponders whether the Sharma drama is salvageable for Labour after it set out to be "the most transparent Government".

