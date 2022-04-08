Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay reflected on his experience broadcasting from home while recovering from Covid this week.

On with the show:

Julia Jones:

The Head of Insight NZX offers some insights on world trade, Meat the Need helping those in need and why she wrote a children's book about a miniature horse.

Mark O'Donnell:

The chief executive of Rockit Global Limited, winner of the Fiordland Lobster Company Award for Trade between NZ and China (Large Business Category) at the 2021 HSBC NZCTA China Business Awards presented in a virtual ceremony last evening.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel on tennis, more pastoral farms going to forestry in Hawkes Bay and beyond, and more Southland lambs heading to Canterbury.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster on the prospects of more rain for the south and a warmer April and May.

Jamie Mackay:

In the absence of our political editor Barry Soper, we comment on Jacinda's Russian blacklisting, who is the most useless Minister in Cabinet, and how the week's been living and broadcasting with Covid.

