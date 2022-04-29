Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum looked into the changes in the Government's Three Waters reforms with Newstalk ZB's Aaron Dahmen.

On with the show:

Ray Smith:

MPI's Director-General shares his thoughts on yesterday's announcement from the Government about changes to winter grazing regulations. Plus, he talks about some new initiatives MPI has for the agricultural sector.

Aaron Dahmen

Newstalk ZB Political reporter says not a lot has changed in today's Three Waters announcement, as the Government forges ahead with its reforms.

Jeremy Rookes:

Today's "panel of one" is a Central Hawke's Bay farmer who tries to work out what's going on with Three Waters and winter grazing rules.

Brent Kleiss:

NZPork's new chief executive says the new draft welfare code for pigs, released by the Government for public consultation, will effectively wipe out New Zealand's pig industry.

Palle Petersen:

Courtesy of PGG Wrightson, we take our monthly look at the state of the wool market and the opportunity for growers to consider organic farming.

Listen below: