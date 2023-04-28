The ⁦Rabobank Good Deeds team and the kids from Te Ranga school in action. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Jamie Mackay, who has been watching the Rabobank Good Deeds team working hard at Te Ranga school - he promises to assist with the barbecue.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather forecaster reckons things are looking pretty good for the weekend - although Northland could be in for a bit of wind and rain.

Jamie Mackay and Todd Charteris:

The Country host and the chief executive of Rabobank report from the Bay of Plenty where they’ve been helping Te Ranga school as part of the Rabobank Good Deeds promotion.

Joe Wheeler:

Our Farmside Footy correspondent previews a busy weekend, including the Hurricanes v Brumbies match he’s covering tonight, which he reckons will be an “absolute doozy”.

Grant Edwards:

PGG Wrightson’s GM for wool takes his monthly look at the market.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent on another busy week at the Beehive, including Revenue Minister David Parker’s report on tax fairness.

Listen below:



