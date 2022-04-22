Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with New Zealand Young Farmer chief executive Lynda Coppersmith, for an update on how the Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final is shaping up.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather forecaster lets us know what's in store for the long weekend.

Tim Myers and Kevin Smiley Barrett:

Today the Norwood panel talk about the effects of Covid, inflation and extra public holidays on-farm and on the farm-machinery business.

Jason Walls:

Newstalk ZB's chief political editor joined us live from Japan for an update on the Prime Minister's trade mission - including his personal highlight - being entertained by two "human-sized kiwifruit with big bulging eyes and gaping fruity mouths".

Lynda Coppersmith:

The New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive wraps the regional finals and previews the run-up to Grand Final in July.

Sam Owen:

This Waikato farmer is also a rural mental health advocate. He tells us about the Run1000 campaign and how much it raised for Farmstrong.

