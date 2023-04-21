Photo / Tania Whyte

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Sir Don McKinnon, to learn more about the New Zealand Liberation Museum he’s opening in Le Quesnoy in France.

On with the show:

Sir Don McKinnon:

With Anzac Day just around the corner, we catch up with a former Deputy Prime Minister who these days is the chairman of the NZ Memorial Museum Trust as the final touches go on the first memorial museum in Europe for Kiwi soldiers who died on the Western Front in WW1.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett and Rowland Smith:

Today’s Norwood panel features two farmers and brand ambassadors on opposite sides of the North Island.

Seth Carrier:

Niwa weather guy with an update for the weekend.

Joe Wheeler:

It’s Farmside Footy - our weekly preview of Super Rugby.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the future of the Commonwealth Games and the National’s new Ag policy.

Listen below:



