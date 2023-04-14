Photo / Greg Bowker

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Don Carson, the PR man for the NZ Forest Owners Association, who has had a very busy job lately.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

We ask NIWA’s weather guy whether we are going to experience an extreme El Niño, which across the Tasman could lead to the hottest, driest periods on record. Plus, we crunch some wind numbers around Tropical Cyclone Ilsa.

Don Carson:

We debate forestry slash, planting native trees, future-proofing our roading and bridge infrastructure and water reform with a man who’s certainly earning his keep these days - the PR man for the NZ Forest Owners Association.

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ says “growers are still under the pump” with the after-effects of Cyclone Gabriell still hitting hard and likely to do so for several years to come.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel discusses whether the end of live animal exports is good or bad for New Zealand farming. Plus, we talk a bit of footy.

Joe Wheeler:

Today on Farmside Footy, as we hit the halfway mark of Super Rugby, we decide to name our form XV. But can we think of 15 players?

