The Country - Food edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's Singapore-based Global Strategist Michael Every about world food prices.

On with the show:

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Singapore-based Global Strategist comments on the island state's much-lauded Covid response. Plus, we look at the burgeoning price of food worldwide and the spiralling cost of inputs such as fertiliser and feed.

Karen Williams:

The Vice President of Federated Farmers comments on the backlash to the Three Waters reforms, skyrocketing fertiliser prices and how the season is going on her Wairarapa cropping farm.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says new alternative proteins will not save the planet and fake meat and milk are worse for your health than the real stuff.

Katie Vickers:

We continue our series profiling the four Kiwi finalists for the Zanda McDonald Award - recognising excellence in young leaders in the primary sector in Australasia.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent back in his home state of NSW, following several months on the road touring the Lucky Country (where some states have been luckier than others).

