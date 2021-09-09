The Country - Flight edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Judith Collins if it was hypocritical of James Shaw to travel to Glasgow in November for the UN Climate Change Conference.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

Did the President of Federated Farmers call Groundswell crazy? Has the government backed down over freshwater reforms? How's calving going on his Manawatu farm? And how can we enter Federated Farmers' Safer Farms photo competition?

Judith Collins:

National's under-fire leader turns the heat back on James Shaw and the hypocrisy of him travelling to Glasgow in November for a climate change talkfest with a huge carbon footprint. Plus, we discuss the Mongrel Mob, Tova O'Brien and 9/11 twenty years on.

Ray Smith:

The Director General of MPI comments on how well the primary sector is dealing with Covid lockdown plus we look at breeding a new beef animal with a "smaller environmental hoof-print".

Grant "Disaster" McMaster:

Is a Queenstown farmer who had a near death experience with a heart attack. Today he offers some heart health tips from the horse's mouth.

Scott Duggan:

The commercial manager of Volkswagen NZ talks about the challenges of running a business under Level 2 and 4 protocols. Plus, with a world-wide shortage of semi-conductors, we find out that an EV needs 3000 of them compared to an internal combustion vehicle's 300.

