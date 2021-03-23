The Country - Farm 4 Life edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Southland farmer Tangaroa Walker to find out more about his Facebook page Farm 4 Life for Rural Mental Health Week.

Damien O'Connor:

We ask the Minister of Agriculture about "the announcement about the announcement" and how that will affect the horticulture industry and whether he was suffering from FMD when he called the tourism industry "cocky". We also discuss extending the Brightline test, the deferral of the IWG regulations in Southland and the Future Whenua Summit in Riversdale.

Tangaroa Walker:

It's Rural Mental Health Week on The Country and today we yarn to a Southland dairy farmer and prolific social media influencer who's making it his mission to MASA (Make Agriculture Sexy Again).

Katie Milne:

The former president of Federated Farmers, and good West Coaster, comments on the issues of the day.

Tom Young:

Affco's national livestock manager updates the action in the red meat industry and has some great early-winter lamb contracts on offer.

Matte Kirk:

Rural Mental Wealth continues with a Waikato-based Territory Manager for Pioneer Brand Seeds and a former Nuffield Scholar who's project paper was on building mental wellness in the rural sector.

