The Country - Economy edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum asks independent economist Cameron Bagrie what he thinks will happen to the economy when New Zealand opens up.

We ask the independent economist for Bagrie Economics why he called out the National Party for having a "historical mindset" and what he thinks will happen to the economy when we finally open up.

Today the Norwood panel talk a bit of farming machinery and footy, including celebrations for Beauden's 100th game with the All Blacks.

National Party's agriculture spokeswoman talks about Judith Collins, migrant workers learning te reo Māori, the small King Country school where all staff are refusing to get vaccinated and Three Waters.

This South Auckland dairy farmer made the transition from the fashion industry to farming in 2007. She offers a fresh perspective on managing staff and talks about how Farmstrong's "Five Ways to Wellbeing" is helping her family get through the extended lockdown.

